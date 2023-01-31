DiGiorno Will Give You Free Pizza For Field Goal Doinks During Super Bowl LVII

Though February is often a cold, icy, and dreary month for many people, there's excitement in the air. Who cares if it's snowing, sleeting, and oppressively dark outside when there's football to watch? Even for those who aren't actually sports fans, football might be exciting because it leads up to one of the biggest snacking days of the year: the Super Bowl. From wings to nachos, popcorn to chili, there's food for everyone to enjoy at a fully-stocked Super Bowl snack table.

But if your favorite game day snack is pizza, and you happen to be on a budget, then it's probably been a rough football season. Pizza chains like Domino's and Papa John's were feeling the pressure of inflation over the summer and were forced to raise prices (via Yahoo! Finance). Saving money by skipping delivery wasn't even as cheap as it used to be because frozen pizza prices were affected by inflation too. They cost 18% more year over year as of August 2022, according to Food Business News. So much for a cheap snack that everyone in the family likes. But Digiorno has plans to give a morale boost to pizza lovers on a budget this Super Bowl Sunday, and it all depends on doinks.