11 Juicy Hacks For A Better Burger

First and foremost, if you want a delicious, juicy burger, you need to have a good foundation — and that means having freshly ground beef. The sad truth is that most of the ground beef you buy in the store is a big gamble. You have no idea when that beef was ground, what part of the cow it came from, or even how many different cows it came from.

Whether you decide to grind the meat at home yourself (which is easier than it looks) or head to your local butcher, the benefits are vast. The quality, taste, texture, and juiciness of freshly ground beef are significantly better than the pre-packaged ones, which can come out bland, dense, and even greasy. Ben Esman, grill pitmaster of My Backyard Life, says buying freshly ground beef is "absolutely crucial," because it "ensures a moist and flavorful burger." Make sure you get a blend that has at least 20% fat content, though, or you won't get the juiciness you're looking for.

Getting freshly ground beef also means you decide exactly what kind of beef blend you get. Melissa Baker, professional chef of more than six years and founder of FoodQueries, says she always heads to her local butcher to get a custom blend. "My sweet spot is 75% chuck for richness and 25% brisket for moisture. I ask them to coarsely grind it fresh — pre-ground beef can turn mealy."