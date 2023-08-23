This Fall, Even Your Trash Can Smell Like Pumpkin Spice

We've never really understood the whole deal with scented trash bags. Unless you have a super clean kitchen where the only items that go into the garbage are rinsed-out cans and flattened cardboard boxes, there's a 100% chance your trash is going to smell like, well, trash. Still, if you line the can with a perfumed plastic bag, at least you'll get a brief whiff of pleasant odor each time you put a fresh one in. Now that the weather is thinking about cooling off a bit and the calendar is creeping toward September, it's time to start thinking about switching out that summery lemon-scented trash can liner for one with a more seasonal scent such as ... pumpkin spice?

Yep. Hefty, a brand perhaps best known as the favorite trash bag of both John Cena and his mom (as well as that "Hefty! Hefty! Hefty!" chant your brain is no doubt shrieking out now), has come out with pumpkin spice-scented kitchen trash bags. Not just regular pumpkin spice, either, but cinnamon pumpkin spice, which does seem a bit redundant since pumpkin spice's flavor typically comes from a mix of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves, and allspice. Still, maybe the trash bags are meant to smell extra cinnamony.