Yes, Hefty Does Want Your Trash To Smell Like Pumpkin Spice
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While every fall is pumpkin spice season for millions (if not billions) of people, this fall seems to have taken it especially far.
Pumpkin spice first graced menus almost 20 years ago when Starbucks introduced its signature Pumpkin Spice Latte, a delicious blend of pumpkin and pie-spiced syrup, espresso, and steamed milk (via Food & Wine). Unsurprisingly, the public was smitten with the flavorful autumnal beverage and continues to crave it to this day.
Now, it's hard to imagine pumpkin spice anything being unusual. While most pumpkin spice foods (what's up, Pumpkin Spice Goldfish?) and even beverages like pumpkin beer (don't knock it 'till you've tried it) are relegated to the autumn months, these days you can get a wide, wide range of pumpkin-spiced products, like pumpkin spice toilet spray and pumpkin spice lip gloss, all year round (via Amazon). Proving the point that this may be the pumpkin spiciest season to date, this year women's clothing retailer Pour Moi is even letting some lucky lady get paid to drink pumpkin spice lattes. But the crown winner of weirdest pumpkin spice item may truly have arrived this season.
Pumpkin spice trash bags
Yes, that's right folks, pumpkin spice trash bags. So your garbage can smell like freshly baked pie and hot rotting food scraps. Yummy. Even the press release announcing this curious product kept the humor of the situation in sight, stating "Hefty is bringing the joy of pumpkin spice to... the trash can."
But it might not be that bad. The new pumpkin spice trash bags are from trusted garbage haulers Hefty and have the brand's "odor-control technology" that promises to keep the bad odors in, so all you'll smell when you open the trash is a whiff of fall.
Or that's the idea anyway. You can test these unique trash bags for yourself very soon — the product drops Friday, September 30, just in time for National Pumpkin Spice Day on October 1, 2022. Hefty trash bags are known for being strong (though not as strong as Glad, if you ask the folks at My Home Dwelling), so you can drop a whole pumpkin in there if you feel like it. The limited edition bags will be available while supplies last at heftypumpkinspice.com.
If this doesn't prove to you that this is the ultimate year of the PSL, pumpkin spice also officially entered the dictionary this September. There's never been a better time to be a pumpkin spice fan.