Yes, Hefty Does Want Your Trash To Smell Like Pumpkin Spice

While every fall is pumpkin spice season for millions (if not billions) of people, this fall seems to have taken it especially far.

Pumpkin spice first graced menus almost 20 years ago when Starbucks introduced its signature Pumpkin Spice Latte, a delicious blend of pumpkin and pie-spiced syrup, espresso, and steamed milk (via Food & Wine). Unsurprisingly, the public was smitten with the flavorful autumnal beverage and continues to crave it to this day.

Now, it's hard to imagine pumpkin spice anything being unusual. While most pumpkin spice foods (what's up, Pumpkin Spice Goldfish?) and even beverages like pumpkin beer (don't knock it 'till you've tried it) are relegated to the autumn months, these days you can get a wide, wide range of pumpkin-spiced products, like pumpkin spice toilet spray and pumpkin spice lip gloss, all year round (via Amazon). Proving the point that this may be the pumpkin spiciest season to date, this year women's clothing retailer Pour Moi is even letting some lucky lady get paid to drink pumpkin spice lattes. But the crown winner of weirdest pumpkin spice item may truly have arrived this season.