The Bobby's Triple Threat Fail That Still Haunts Michael Voltaggio

Contains spoilers for "Bobby's Triple Threat" Season 2, Episode 1

Chef Michael Voltaggio is known in the culinary world for his many ventures, including West Hollywood's The Dining Room, ink., sandwich shop ink.sack in Los Angeles, and the restaurants STRFSH and Estuary with his brother, Bryan. However, fans of Bravo and the Food Network's cooking shows will best remember him as the "Top Chef, "Season 6 winner, the "Iron Chef," Season 11 chef competing against Bobby Flay, and most recently, his time competing against fellow chefs in "Bobby's Triple Threat." But like most of us, even with all the accolades and successes, it's the moments he failed or made a mistake that stand out in his mind.

For Voltaggio, one such moment occurred while making a cassoulet in Season 1 of "Bobby's Triple Threat," when chef Marc Forgione was the judge. "I guess I had burnt like two pine nuts in the entire batch. And Marc [Forgione] managed to taste those two pine nuts and that defined my entire career in two nuts," Voltaggio told Variety. "Why didn't you eat the other 100 pine nuts that were on the plate! You decided to find the two burnt ones and basically read me to filth over two burnt pine nuts." Needless to say, with Flay declaring that "clearly we're going to have Marc Forgione compete on the show," Voltaggio is ready to compete against him and win.