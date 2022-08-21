Bobby's Triple Threat: Release Date, Cast, And More - Everything We Know So Far

Bobby Flay has starred in a variety of cooking shows over the years, from the laid-back "Grillin' and Chillin'" back in 1996 to hyper-competitive shows like "Iron Chef America" (via IMDb). Although the celebrity chef gives great insights on the slower instructional shows like "Brunch at Bobby's," he seems to be more in his element when he is facing off with another chef. The "Beat Bobby Flay" star told Sports Business Journal that he gets his competitive spirit from playing basketball and running cross country in his younger years. "I played a lot of team and individual sports, and I learned how to lose," Flay added. "That's a huge thing. I was taught that when we are beaten, to shake it off, shake hands, go home and work harder for the next time."

Bobby Flay doesn't lose very often, though. According to The Recipe, the "Throwdown" star has competed in and won more battles than any other Iron Chef, with a whopping 72.1% winning percentage. Flay clearly loves to compete, but in his new show "Bobby's Triple Threat," he is passing the reins to three culinary heavy hitters who will compete against Flay's hand-selected chefs in a battle that he designed.