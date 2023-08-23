Pickle Sweatshirts Are TikTok's Latest Fashion Trend

Pickles appear to be having something of a cultural moment. From pickle-flavored macarons to pickle-flavored wine cocktails, the sour snack appears to have infiltrated all aspects of food culture, even where it doesn't necessarily make sense. However, few probably had pickle sweatshirts on their bingo cards as the latest viral fashion trend. Yet, here we are in 2023 with pickle apparel invading TikTok.

Several different online stores appear to be selling the sweatshirts with prices ranging from $20 to $44 on average. The design varies from shirt to shirt but generally features different jars of pickles. You could also sport a pickle-shaped deer design and a heartbeat that leads to a jar of pickles, among others. Though pickle shirts have been on the market before — including in 2022 – one online retailer, Bad Addiction Boutique, appears to be the source of the current viral craze. This boutique has reached the masses, selling over 23,200 shirts, according to Today.

The online shop appears to have most successfully reached fans by posting videos on TikTok. From there, other influencers have caught on, leading to a viral trend, but why exactly have these tangy threads exploded on the social media platform?