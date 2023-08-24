The Wendy's Ad You Probably Forgot Terry Funk Was In

Terry Funk, the original hardcore legend and the man who taught Mick Foley nearly everything he knows, was still lacing up his boots at 62. Over the course of a career that spanned nearly half a century, he survived explosions, barbed wire, broken glass, thumbtacks, and just about everything else you could have thrown at you inside the confines of a squared circle. While Funk may be gone now (he died at the age of 79), he'll live on wherever wrestling videos are shared.

Even though Funk didn't have quite such an illustrious career as a pitchman as fellow Hall of Famer Randy Savage (who will forever be synonymous with snapping into a Slim Jim), he did at one point star in an ad for Wendy's. Wendy's is no stranger to using athletes in its commercials –- NFL star Reggie Bush has appeared in several of these in recent years, but Wendy's has also partnered with wrestlers including Seth Freakin' Rollins and Triple H. Back in the mid-'80s, though, at a time when Funk was still in his prime (as we witnessed in his WWF stint culminating with a tag team championship win at WrestleMania 2), he, too, starred in a Wendy's commercial that may have slipped your mind (particularly if you were very young or not yet born at the time). Interestingly enough, Funk isn't exactly singing the praises of the burger. Instead, it's more what you might call an "anti-ad," but it still gets the point across.