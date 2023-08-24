When Life Gives You Overcooked Steak, Make Breakfast

"Well done?" Maybe, maybe not. Overcooked steak might not be the culinary masterpiece you intended to make, but that doesn't mean it's destined for the trash bin. With a touch of creativity, you can transform a tough piece of beef into a delightful breakfast dish component. Here are a handful of ways you can salvage overcooked steak to prepare a mouthwatering morning meal.

For starters, homemade biscuits and gravy can be amped up with chipped steak as a hearty substitute for traditional sausage. Simmer the steak in your flavorful gravy and pour it over freshly baked biscuits. To create a take on steak and eggs, sauté diced onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes in a pan, add the meat, and season with any herbs and spices you desire. Then, crack a few eggs and scramble everything together.

Are you craving a breakfast burrito? Thinly slice the overcooked steak and scramble some eggs, then warm a tortilla and fill it with the steak and egg mixture. Feel free to stir in grated cheese and add avocado slices and dollops of sour cream and salsa before rolling it up for a portable, protein-packed nosh.

For a simple hash, start by cubing up the steak. Sauté diced potatoes until they're crispy and golden, toss in the meat, sautéed onions, and minced garlic, and season the mixture with a dash of salt, pepper, and paprika or cayenne powder for an extra kick. Finally, garnish the finished product with a fried or poached egg.