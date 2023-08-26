Take That Leftover Rotisserie Chicken And Make Loaded Baked Potatoes

As rotisserie chicken is already cooked and seasoned, using it simplifies the process of meal prepping. Plus, it goes with just about anything. Despite its versatile nature, however, there always seems to be some left over. Fortunately, people have devised clever ways to use leftover rotisserie chicken instead of letting it go to waste. One particularly inspired option is to make loaded baked potatoes.

That's right, rotisserie chicken creates a delicious topping for baked potatoes. While numerous recipes recommend using bacon, chicken also complements its key ingredients: potatoes and cheese. Meat lovers can even combine chicken and bacon to create more substantial loaded baked potatoes capable of feeding the whole family or dinner guests.

A TikTok creator shared one mouthwatering twice-baked potato recipe that utilizes rotisserie chicken and leaves nothing on the table. It mixes the inside of a baked potato with rotisserie chicken, bacon bits, sour cream, milk, ranch seasoning, and lots of cheese. The ingredients are combined in a bowl and spooned into the potato skins to bake. The finished product doesn't just look creamy and delicious but would also make a perfect appetizer, snack, or meal.