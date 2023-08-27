The Hack That Makes Packing Your Cooler Easier Than Ever

It also conveniently allows thirsty people to work their way down a vertical stack of a drink rather than hunting around in a sea of ice and freezing water. This neat organization also allows you to easily separate areas for drinks from food storage or other items that must be kept cool. Another advantage of the hack is that it can be used no matter how deep or wide your cooler is, with any extra cans easily removable from the pile on top of the ice.

This isn't the only way to optimize your cooler packing. Some like to place a large tray-sized block of ice at the bottom, typically frozen in a casserole dish or similar wide, shallow vessel. These can also be placed on top of your items in your loaded cooler (if there's room) in case there will be a significant delay in loading and enjoying.

While there's no doubt that an icy drink is refreshing, especially in warmer weather, those who spend a lot of time outside should be aware of this cold drink myth you should stop believing now.