The Parchment Paper Hack That Prevents Chicken Breast From Drying Out

Chicken breasts are tasty, versatile, and easily available at nearly every grocery store and supermarket. But there's one frequent downside to this popular cut. It's ultra-lean and can often dry out if home cooks aren't careful. But a common kitchen item could be the key to preventing that unwelcome fate: parchment paper.

The technique could hardly be simpler: season your chicken, place it in a baking dish, and then cover it with lightly oiled parchment paper, tucking the paper under the breasts to help it stay in place. As steam escapes the chicken while cooking, the parchment paper traps this moisture, creating a self-contained environment that resists drying out. Home chefs can also use a traditional French version of this method, known as "en papillote," which roughly translates to "in paper." This technique secures chicken, fish, or other proteins inside a lightly sealed packet of parchment paper, helping further trap heat and moisture.

In both cases, the parchment paper acts similarly to how natural skin would for the typically skinless breasts. In addition to keeping more moisture in the meat itself, it also protects the surface from the harsh, high heat of the oven.