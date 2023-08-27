Dubai's Rhain Restaurant Serves Up Gold Steak With A Side Of Theatrics

Known for its glamorous lifestyle, upscale shopping centers, and the tallest building in the world, Dubai is one travel destination that's dripping with luxury. Even the food sparkles with opulence, especially at the Conrad Dubai hotel's Rhain Steakhouse. Just opening the menu would be enough to send any frugal traveler into a blurry tailspin after taking a gander at some of the most outrageously priced menu items, most of which are in the triple digits. The restaurant's consistently great reviews reveal that with its high prices comes high quality, even in the entertainment department. Here, the chefs, waitstaff, and performers all work hard to pull out all the stops to make this fairly new restaurant one its guests will remember.

Leaning heavily on providing the ultimate fine dining experience, Rhain Steakhouse features live dinner shows complete with its own DJ, singers, flashy dancers, and five-star service as guests sample the tasting menu. You even get an additional side of theatrics when you order the golden Wagyu beef steak, priced at a cool $895 and shimmering with an outer layer of 24-karat edible gold. Even the Wagyu burgers come with the option to glitz up the meat with some fancy gold trim. When served, the steak is presented to its new owner with a brief, captivating show where a whole squad of people deliver it to the table safely locked within the confines of a fog-emitting suitcase.