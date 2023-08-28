Spicy Cocktails Don't Have To Be Tequila-Based

Spicy flavors make for exciting and complex cocktails. Whether you're enjoying them with friends on the beach or pairing them with meals, spicy cocktails are often made with tequila. As much as we love a spicy margarita or paloma, you'd be limiting yourself by only sticking with one liquor to make spicy libations. As it turns out, you can use plenty of other spirits to make fiery cocktails.

Whiskey is a versatile, intricate spirit with a wide range of flavors, including caramel and vanilla. When paired with piquant, spicy flavors — such as those from hot peppers or spices — you'll have cocktails with a surprising amount of depth and complexity.

Gin is a spirit that is known for its botanical flavors, which often include notes of juniper or citrus. When it's cut with a spicy edge, the earthy bouquet in gin is intensified, giving your cocktails a pointedly herbaceous aroma. Vodka, on the other hand, is a neutral spirit with a flavor profile often described as clean and smooth. Its neutral nature makes it a versatile base for cocktails and pairings, including those with spicy flavors.

If you want a spicy cocktail featuring a spirit that's akin to tequila, try using mezcal. Both mezcal and tequila are made from agave plants, but mezcal has a noticeably smoky finish. When smoke and spice intertwine, they create flavor complexity.