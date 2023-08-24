Costco's Gelato Macaron Sandwiches Are Aisle-Rushing Worthy

As diehard dessert fans already know, many beloved Costco items have disappeared in 2023, including ganache-filled cookies, chocolate-covered strawberry popsicles, and Via Emilia Italian gelato macarons. Fortunately, Costco has stocked a new product similar to the Via Emilia favorite — gelato macaron sandwiches.

These new treats come in a 16-pack that costs about $15.79 depending on location, working out to about $0.98 per macaron. Each box contains eight chocolate macarons with chocolate gelato and eight raspberry macarons with vanilla gelato and raspberry syrup swirls. Talk about an upgrade from your typical ice cream sandwich, right?

Understandably, Instagram users had mixed reactions to Costco's latest frozen dessert, with some loving the macaron flavors. Others, however, expressed disappointment in the ingredients, particularly wheat flour, as French macarons are ideally made with almond flour. One person noted that, as someone following a gluten-free diet, they would sadly not be able to eat these gelato macaron sandwiches.