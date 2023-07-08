Beloved Costco Items That Disappeared Already In 2023

There's so much to love at Costco. You always hope your favorite products are there to stay, but nope. Every month, the warehouse retailer makes decisions about what to move off the shelves in order to make room for new items. When it's a beloved item or an item you can't find anywhere else, the blow from the loss is even more profound. Already in 2023, we've had some harsh shocks with the disappearance of some of our favorite items.

If you haven't noticed before, Costco adds a death star of doom (an asterisk) in the top right corner of a shelf label to indicate that the product will disappear soon. Axed products may come back again next year if they're just seasonal or if customers revolt. But, often, this symbol marks the death knell for a product. There have been a few gasp-worthy exits from the store in 2023 as beloved products have dropped out of rotation. We hope you don't see any of your favorites here, but we're afraid that you might.