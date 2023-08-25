Shocking Us All, Gordon Ramsay Has Entered The Frozen Food Game

One might assume that, after decades in the business, Gordon Ramsay has accomplished everything possible for a chef. He owns restaurants all over the world, resulting in more than a dozen Michelin stars, and his London flagship establishment — Restaurant Gordon Ramsay — boasts multiple impressive Michelin stars all on its own. One thing he hadn't done yet, though, was branch out into the frozen food category ... but alas, that's now changing.

The new line of By Chef Ramsay products, which includes eight frozen meals, is now available at Walmart. These meals include slow roasted beef, fish and chips, lasagna, lemon caper chicken, four cheese macaroni, mushroom risotto, shepherd's pie, and chicken pot pie. When ordered online, a meal costs around $6.

In an interview with People, which broke the news, Chef Ramsay explained that these foods are some of his favorites. Furthermore, Ramsay noted, these meals "represent a special part of my personal culinary journey." He continued on to say, "It thrills me that these dishes are so widely available for anyone to experience, and I hope they inspire the home chef in everyone." Interestingly, however, this sentiment comes as quite the surprise.