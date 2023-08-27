The Easy Trick To Hiding Veggies In Your Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken noodle soup is a classic comforting food for kids and adults. However, if you are opposed to adding vegetables, there is a good chance you're missing out on many beneficial vitamins and nutrients. Whether you are feeling sick or simply craving a hearty and wholesome meal, there is an easy trick to make sure your chicken noodle soup has veggies that everyone will eat. All you have to do is hide them.

Typically, chicken noodle soup contains three main vegetables: onion, carrot, and celery (also known as mirepoix). These veggies usually get sautéed down with spices and fresh herbs like thyme, parsley, and oregano. Then, the soft veggies are mixed with chicken, broth, and egg noodles for that classic cup of soup. Making chicken noodle soup all in one pot is a simple way of approaching this recipe, but blending your veggies with the broth hides them while still lending flavor to your soup. Simply prepare your soup as usual, remove the cooked chicken, blend your vegetables and broth together, and combine the ingredients again.

Hiding the veggies in soup is also a simple way to create a thicker broth. Instead of using a cornstarch slurry or flour-based roux as a thickener, taking a hand blender to your soup and emulsifying the vegetables will provide a depth of flavor and a more filling texture. Alternatively, if you don't have an immersion blender, you could place your veggies and some broth directly into a blender.