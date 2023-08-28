The Halloween Drinking Game That Hopefully Won't Lead To A Super Scary Hangover

Come Halloween, nearly 25% of Americans will attend some sort of spooky holiday celebration, complete with food, drinks, and games. And what better way to celebrate than turning drinking into a game?

Drinking games have a long history, and they can be structured in so many ways. But if you want to show off your Halloween knowledge, you can't go wrong with a trivia game. For example, you can create a Jeopardy-esque board with various questions pertaining to the history of the holiday, scary movies, and even iconic celebrity costumes.

As for the drinking aspect, your party guests can decide whether the rule will be to drink when someone gets an answer wrong, or when someone gets an answer right. Hey, you could even drink for both, if you want to whip up a Jell-O shot recipe with a couple different flavors –- might we suggest an orange "pumpkin" shot for correct answers and a green "slime" shot for incorrect ones? Of course, for family-friendly parties, you can also make non-alcoholic Jell-O shots.