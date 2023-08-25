Dunkin' Spiked Iced Coffees Review: A Treat For Fans Of Cloying Coffee

The rise and fall of Four Loko during the mid-to-late 2000s likely led many consumers to conclude that caffeinated alcoholic beverages are illegal under U.S. law. Yet the FDA only took action against Four Loko in 2010 because the brand added caffeine to its product. Hence, if you're wondering how Dunkin' could legally release its new Spiked Iced Coffee line, it's rather simple: The ban on caffeinated booze doesn't apply to drinks with preexisting caffeine.

Now, the new Dunkin' Spiked Iced Coffee flavors — announced in mid-August 2023, along with the concurrently new Spiked Iced Teas line — does, in fact, contain caffeine. But with a mere 30 milligrams found in each 12-ounce can – much less than a typical cup of non-alcoholic coffee — it's hardly a successor to the far-more-potent Four Loko cans that college students from the 21st century's first decade (sort of) remember.

Regardless of how much caffeine is found in each new Dunkin' Spiked Iced Coffee flavor, though, once it was announced, we knew we had to try it as soon as possible. And thanks to Dunkin's generosity, we were able to do just that. After gleefully taste-testing each new flavor, we're proud to present our critical analysis. So without further ado, here's our review of the Dunkin' Spiked Iced Coffees.