Dunkin' Spiked Iced Teas Review: A Dangerously Delicious Addition To The Dunkin' Canon

As demonstrated by the famed Boston Tea Party that precipitated the American Revolution, tea consumption in the U.S. is as old as the nation itself. Of course, seeing how the Sons of Liberty's notorious act of rebellion was less about actual tea than what the imported product represented (that is, taxation without representation), it's no wonder the brewed beverage remains fairly popular – particularly when it's served over ice.

Now, given the widespread popularity of Dunkin' (née Dunkin' Donuts) as a go-to spot for morning beverages, it's easy to see why the restaurant made iced tea a permanent menu item in 2007. And with a decade-plus track record of iced tea success under its belt — including the introduction of countless widely enjoyed flavors and several green tea-centric beverages — the Massachusetts-based fast food chain is taking the next logical step: producing alcoholic cans of popular iced tea flavors for sale to (adult) consumers.

First announced in August 2023, Dunkin' Spiked Iced Teas aren't the first foray into branded alcoholic beverages for the company. Still, we were waiting with bated breath for the opportunity to try each new flavor. And thanks to the generosity of Dunkin', we were able to obtain a sample of each new Spiked Iced Tea variety. If you're wondering whether the new Dunkin' brand hard teas are worth a purchase, read on as we review the new Dunkin' Spiked Iced Teas.