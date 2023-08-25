Dunkin' Spiked Iced Teas Review: A Dangerously Delicious Addition To The Dunkin' Canon
As demonstrated by the famed Boston Tea Party that precipitated the American Revolution, tea consumption in the U.S. is as old as the nation itself. Of course, seeing how the Sons of Liberty's notorious act of rebellion was less about actual tea than what the imported product represented (that is, taxation without representation), it's no wonder the brewed beverage remains fairly popular – particularly when it's served over ice.
Now, given the widespread popularity of Dunkin' (née Dunkin' Donuts) as a go-to spot for morning beverages, it's easy to see why the restaurant made iced tea a permanent menu item in 2007. And with a decade-plus track record of iced tea success under its belt — including the introduction of countless widely enjoyed flavors and several green tea-centric beverages — the Massachusetts-based fast food chain is taking the next logical step: producing alcoholic cans of popular iced tea flavors for sale to (adult) consumers.
First announced in August 2023, Dunkin' Spiked Iced Teas aren't the first foray into branded alcoholic beverages for the company. Still, we were waiting with bated breath for the opportunity to try each new flavor. And thanks to the generosity of Dunkin', we were able to obtain a sample of each new Spiked Iced Tea variety. If you're wondering whether the new Dunkin' brand hard teas are worth a purchase, read on as we review the new Dunkin' Spiked Iced Teas.
What's in Dunkin' Spiked Iced Teas?
Would you hold it against us if we simply stated there's alcohol and tea in each new Dunkin' Spiked Iced Tea version and left it at that? Fair enough — we'll elaborate then. For starters, there is indeed real tea found in the Spiked Iced Teas, with each 12-ounce can containing between 15 milligrams and 30 milligrams of caffeine as a result. And since each variety includes alcohol derived from sugar as well, there's bound to be some sugar remaining in each can, too.
Naturally, there are additional differences to consider among the four Dunkin' Spiked Iced Tea flavors, which are Slightly Sweet, Half & Half, Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher, and Mango Pineapple Refresher. The Slightly Sweet flavor features black tea and a "twist of lemon flavor" (though it's unclear whether it was brewed with actual lemons). Meanwhile, the Half & Half variety (a booze-filled take on the popular Arnold Palmer drink) features an evenly split combination of black tea and lemonade.
The remaining two Dunkin' Spiked Iced Tea flavors are made with green tea rather than black tea — just like the non-alcoholic Refreshers sold at Dunkin' locations. Now, we can't say precisely which ingredients are used beyond the "natural flavors" noted on each can. But the Strawberry Dragonfruit Iced Tea Refresher does note it contains vegetable juice for color, while the Mango Pineapple Refresher appears to utilize beta-carotene for coloring purposes (as does the Half & Half flavor).
How much do Dunkin' Spiked Iced Teas cost?
Given the widespread variance in pricing for certain products, we're never shy if we're unable to provide a consistent cost for any food or drink we review. Of course, since the cost of alcoholic beverages among cities and states is more varied than some other items, it's even less likely we'll be able to accurately estimate the potential cost for you for the new Dunkin' Spiked Iced Teas.
Still, we can say a variety pack — featuring three 12-ounce cans of each flavor (12 total cans) — costs $21.89 on Instacart. With that in mind, you can presumably expect a 12-pack of Dunkin' Spiked Iced Teas (featuring all four flavors) to cost anywhere from $18 (if you're lucky) to $25 or so — though, again, these prices may fluctuate depending on where you purchase the drinks.
In addition, a six-pack featuring 12-ounce cans of just the Slightly Sweet flavor is available on Instacart for $11.79, meaning it's apt to cost you between $10 and $15 each (depending on your location). A single-serving 19.2-ounce can of the Slightly Sweet flavor is also set for sale to the general public, and customers should expect to pay between $3 and $4 per can.
How long are Dunkin' Spiked Iced Teas available and where?
Beginning in August 2023, the new Dunkin' Spiked Iced Teas were potentially available for purchase wherever alcohol is sold in the following states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Vermont, and West Virginia. Now, if you're not lucky enough to live in (or near the border of) one of those 14 states, that doesn't mean you'll never have the opportunity to taste the newest hard iced tea brand on the market.
After all, the Dunkin' Spiked Iced Teas appear to be a brand new, long-term product — rather than a limited edition, short-lived gimmick. In other words, just because your state wasn't on the initial list of verified locations for buying Dunkin' Spiked Iced Teas doesn't mean that won't change in the future (in 2024 or beyond, according to the company).
One thing to keep in mind as well is that despite the fact the Spiked Iced Teas clearly belong to the Dunkin' brand, you won't be able to obtain these drinks from any Dunkin' restaurant or location. So while there's no real end date in mind for the newest Dunkin'-labeled product, don't expect to grab a case of boozy iced teas alongside your regular Mango Pineapple Refresher at your local Dunkin'.
What is the nutrition information for Dunkin' Spiked Iced Teas?
Unlike the standard, non-alcoholic beverages produced and sold by Dunkin', there's very little publicly available information regarding the nutritional contents of its new Spiked Iced Teas. Of course, even though we're unable to provide you with a thorough, detailed list of, say, the calories or sodium levels for each new Spiked Iced Tea flavor, we can still infer some of the general health aspects based on what's available — and pass that information along to you.
First off, since each flavor of Dunkin' Spiked Iced Tea contains 5.0% alcohol by volume – and is made with alcohol derived from sugar — you shouldn't consider it a low-calorie drink. And while we unfortunately can't provide specific nutritional levels for the four flavors, we can relay a few additional key facts to consider before purchasing any of the Dunkin' Spiked Iced Teas.
For instance, folks who are lactose intolerant can rest easy knowing there's no dairy to be found in any flavor, according to Dunkin'. However, if you're sensitive to gluten, you'll want to exercise caution, as the malted beverage is brewed with grains containing gluten.
How does it compare to other Dunkin' products?
Let's be clear: The fact that we can't recall a single (non-beer-based) Dunkin' product that included alcohol makes the new Spiked Iced Teas their own unique beast in the company's canon. Actually, considering the complete dearth of any noticeable alcohol taste in each Spiked Iced Tea flavor — a positive, if dangerous, trait — we feel we can realistically compare the general flavor of certain Dunkin' iced teas to the newest booze-filled versions.
The Slightly Sweet Spiked Iced Tea is fairly comparable to a generic cup of (non-alcoholic) Dunkin' iced tea — though it tastes like it has an artificial sweetener rather than actual sugar. As for the Half & Half flavor, it may be most similar to the chain's lemonade Refresher beverages, even if we can't specifically recall Dunkin' selling a basic Arnold Palmer-type product akin to the Spiked version.
The Spiked Strawberry Dragonfruit and Spiked Mango Pineapple Refreshers are both uncannily similar to those sold in Dunkin' restaurants sans alcohol. In fact, we'd bet most consumers couldn't detect any alcohol in the Spiked Iced Tea varieties — though the less-cloying sweetness of the boozy versions may be the most notable difference between them.
Dunkin' Spiked Slightly Sweet Iced Tea verdict: An inoffensive, straightforward hard tea flavor
We're not entirely sure how we feel about the most basic, straightforward Spiked Iced Tea flavor featured in the new Dunkin' pack. To be sure, it is perfectly pleasant to sip — but it also tastes almost exactly the same as several other hard iced tea brands we've tried in our day.
Now, does that mean we prefer the Dunkin' Spiked Slightly Sweet iced tea to, say, the widely consumed Twisted Tea from Boston Beer Company — a cross-town rival of Harpoon Brewery (aka the unnamed producer of Dunkin' Spiked beverage products)? To be honest, well ... we refuse to say.
In fact, since choosing between Boston Beer Company (the purveyor of Sam Adams) and Harpoon is like "Sophie's Choice" for a lifelong Massachusetts resident who imbibes (such as this writer), we'll simply leave it at this. If you've been satisfied with Twisted Tea on prior occasions, we can't imagine you'll dislike the comparably lemony sweetness found in the Dunkin' Spiked Slightly Sweet iced tea.
Dunkin' Spiked Half and Half Iced Tea verdict: A delightful twist on the Arnold Palmer
Arnold Palmer achieved greatness in numerous areas throughout his life. Still, the legendary golfer's greatest societal contribution may be the iconic (and simple) beverage named in his honor: one made by mixing equal parts iced tea and lemonade. Of course, we can't say whether the late Palmer would approve of the Dunkin' Spiked Half & Half Iced Tea. But we're pretty confident he wouldn't object to this incredibly delicious drink.
Is it a good thing that we could taste nary a hint of alcohol while sipping the utterly delightful Spiked Half & Half? We think so (particularly since it's not an excessively boozy beverage, with only 5.0% alcohol by volume). Then again, while we absolutely adored this flavor, we'd recommend anyone prone to quick inebriation to pace themselves when enjoying this Spiked Iced Tea.
Still, if we had to pick one of the Dunkin' Spiked Iced Teas to drink again, it would be the Half & Half. A perfect combination of two amenable flavors that goes down pleasantly, you won't regret the decision to crack open a can.
Dunkin' Spiked Strawberry Dragonfruit Iced Tea verdict: Bright, fresh, and vibrant
Is the new Dunkin' Spiked Strawberry Dragonfruit Iced Tea Refresher fortified with several B vitamins, like its non-alcoholic counterpart? We can't say. However, if you're a fan of the fast food chain's regular companion to the boozy variety, we can say — nay, guarantee – you'll be over the moon upon tasting the alcoholic version found in its Spiked Iced Teas pack.
Perhaps it was the subtle-yet-enjoyable hints of both strawberry and dragonfruit that danced in our mouth in equal parts upon sipping it. We certainly derived great pleasure from the complete absence of wince-inducing alcoholic overtones in this Spiked Iced Tea, as is usually found with any boozy version of a classic non-alcoholic drink.
More than anything, though, it's the way the Spiked Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher (and the Spiked Mango Pineapple Refresher, which we'll address momentarily) seems poised to anchor summertime gatherings for years to come. In that regard, hard seltzers may need to make room in the cooler before your next cookout — at least, they will at any barbecues we attend.
Dunkin' Spiked Mango Pineapple Iced Tea verdict: A tropical trip for your taste buds
When sipping the Spiked Mango Pineapple Iced Tea Refresher, we sort of felt like the Dickensian rats working for Scrooge (played by Michael Caine) after he threatens the rodents' jobs in "The Muppet Christmas Carol." Just like them, we were transported to "an island in the sun."
Seriously, this flavor reminded us less of a mass-produced hard iced tea than the sort of drink whipped up by resort staff on a tropical vacation. The perfectly calibrated balance between pineapple and mango was stunning (similar to our experience with the two main flavors in the Spiked Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher). The bright vibrancy with which the beverage rolled across our tongue was incredibly soothing — and that was before any alcohol kicked into our bloodstream.
Frankly, we can't pick a favorite between the two Spiked Refresher flavors. But as long as both are found at future warm weather parties, we'd imagine we'll be just as satisfied then as we were when drinking the Spiked Mango Pineapple Iced Tea Refresher for the first time.