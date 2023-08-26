We Tried Tim Hortons' New Fall Drinks And We're Now Officially Ready For Sweater Weather

If there's one thing that makes us not feel as sad about the sunny days of summer coming to an end, it's knowing that the cool breezes, brisk smells, and delicious flavors of fall are on the way. That's right, pumpkin season is just around the corner, which also means that some of our favorite restaurants are getting ready to drop their brand-new fall offerings.

Fall drinks are among our absolutely must-have items to ring in the season, and Tim Hortons usually offers at least a couple of new fall drinks we can't wait to get a hold of. This year, the Canada-based coffee chain with more than 600 U.S. locations concentrated mostly in the Northeast is bringing back its tried-and-true fall drink, the Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp, while releasing three new drinks for fall enthusiasts to enjoy: the Maple Cinnamon Sugar Iced Latte, Spiced Apple Cranberry Refresher, and Peach Refresher.

As soon as we heard the news, we ran to our nearby Tim Hortons to try the two most fall-ish options to give you the low-down on what to expect before spending your own money.