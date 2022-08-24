Tim Horton's Returning Pumpkin Menu Is Coming Early This Year
Pumpkin spice is back, baby, and we are not waiting for Autumn to start drinking up those lattes and gobbling up the muffins, cookies, doughnuts, and other food items inspired by this seasonal flavor. According to Adweek, one quarter of those who love the smell and taste of pumpkin spice believe the end of August is the right time for it to premiere on menus across fast food chains and coffee shops. We can't disagree because the obsession with the PSL, as the pumpkin spice latte is affectionately called, is real.
Everyone is on the lookout for their favorite PSL to return, and perhaps, the first to spot the Starbucks fall flavor everyone has been waiting for was Reddit. This online forum was also the first to reportedly leak Dunkin's fall menu, which includes pumpkin cream cold brew, pumpkin donuts, muffins, and munchkins (per Instagram). But these purveyors of pumpkin spice menu items aren't the only ones who have rushed to get their PSLs in customers' hands before September. Tim Horton's fall menu, which includes all things pumpkin, is also returning earlier than expected, and for all those who have been longing and patiently waiting for the day, you might want to mark your calendar.
Tim Horton's offers pumpkin spice and everything nice
Per Niagara Frontier Publications, Tim Horton's, a coffee chain that is a staple for many coffee lovers, particularly in Canada, is rolling out its pumpkin spice menu items on August 24th. The menu items this year include pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin spice cream cold brew with cold foam, pumpkin spice glazed doughnuts, and a few surprises because we know how much you love surprises. Honestly, if these don't have you wanting to go apple picking and watch the leaves change colors, we aren't certain what will.
The chain took to Instagram to share the news, captioning an autumnal pumpkin spice-themed graphic with "Pumpkin, spice, and everything nice... Fall starts tomorrow at Tims." Fans are certainly excited, with one writing, "AHHHHHHH IVE BEEEEEN WAITIN FOR THIS MOMENT." Another offered, "TIS THE SEASON!" And still, another quipped, "it's truly time for tims."
Why do we love this pumpkin spice flavor so much? It's elementary, dear reader. Per Live Science, smells can bring back good memories, and what memory could be better than the warm spices of this drink that make us think about the holidays and all the good vibes we feel?