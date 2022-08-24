Tim Horton's Returning Pumpkin Menu Is Coming Early This Year

Pumpkin spice is back, baby, and we are not waiting for Autumn to start drinking up those lattes and gobbling up the muffins, cookies, doughnuts, and other food items inspired by this seasonal flavor. According to Adweek, one quarter of those who love the smell and taste of pumpkin spice believe the end of August is the right time for it to premiere on menus across fast food chains and coffee shops. We can't disagree because the obsession with the PSL, as the pumpkin spice latte is affectionately called, is real.

Everyone is on the lookout for their favorite PSL to return, and perhaps, the first to spot the Starbucks fall flavor everyone has been waiting for was Reddit. This online forum was also the first to reportedly leak Dunkin's fall menu, which includes pumpkin cream cold brew, pumpkin donuts, muffins, and munchkins (per Instagram). But these purveyors of pumpkin spice menu items aren't the only ones who have rushed to get their PSLs in customers' hands before September. Tim Horton's fall menu, which includes all things pumpkin, is also returning earlier than expected, and for all those who have been longing and patiently waiting for the day, you might want to mark your calendar.