If Life Gives You Extra Zucchini, Fry It

The first step in making fried zucchini is to cut the vegetables into ½-inch thick slices. "Try to slice at a diagonal so that your slices are longer," says Prints, although she allows: "If you end up with just rounds, that's totally fine too." Strips or spears, though, she finds don't get as crunchy when cooked. Once the zucchini is sliced, dip the pieces first into flour, then into beaten egg, and finally into a mixture of breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese.

The last step in this fried zucchini recipe involves frying the zucchini, of course. Pour a cup of oil into a large, heavy pan and heat it up, as Prints describes it, "to a point where a bit of batter thrown in will bubble immediately and rise to the surface." Put a few slices into the pan and fry them for 2 to 3 minutes on each side. Repeat until all of the zucchini slices are fried, draining the cooked ones on paper towels to absorb excess grease. Season the fried zucchini as desired and add a dunking sauce if you wish.

Prints cautions that these fried zucchini need to be eaten right away as leftovers don't keep well. Still, the recipe is easily scaled back to prepare only as much as you think you'll eat at a time. If you still find that you overestimated, though, you don't need to toss out the uneaten zucchini as it'll re-crisp reasonably well under the broiler.