Turn Your Leftover Rice Into The Perfect Fall Soup

In the fall — perhaps not the exact date the calendar rolls over to September, but at whatever point the weather starts cooling down — we often experience a desire for heartier foods as our bodies respond to an ancient urge to fortify ourselves against hard times to come. While soup can help to warm us up on a chilly day, it's not always the most filling fare unless you bulk up your bowl with a hefty dose of starch. One of the easiest ways to do this, and it works with both pre-made and from-scratch soups, is by stirring in some of that rice you have left from last night's Chinese takeout.

The great thing about rice is that it can work well in just about any kind of soup, whether it be meat or vegetable-based. Chicken and rice soup is a classic, but vegetable rice soup is also good. Rice can even work as an add-in for tomato soup or clam chowder even if it may be a bit less expected in such soups. For a quintessential fall warmer-upper, though, nothing beats pumpkin soup with rice. Try making it with a hint of ginger or a sprinkling of curry powder to add a little spice. Coconut milk, too, is an ingredient that pairs nicely with pumpkin, while adding lime juice to your soup can help offset some of the starchiness from the rice.