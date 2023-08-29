Give TikTok's Viral Feta Pasta A Florentine Twist With Salmon And Spinach
Social media has the power to take a simple moment in time and turn it into a viral sensation. From must-have eyeliners to pranks on parents, TikTok seems to be the epicenter of viral trends. But it's not just beauty hacks and family antics that inspire the social media platform — it's also food. In 2021, a simple dinner recipe went viral on TikTok, and it felt like every time you got online, someone was trying their hand at it. And yes, we're talking about the iconic baked feta pasta.
The original feta pasta trend combines cherry tomatoes and a block of feta in a baking dish, topped with a drizzle of olive oil, salt, and pepper. Simply bake the dish for 30 to 40 minutes, smash the blistered tomatoes and melty feta cheese into a creamy sauce, and add in cooked pasta — et voilà! The easiest pasta dish you can make.
Although it's been a while since feta pasta went viral, many foodies are still making this classic dish and adding their own signature flair. One TikTok chef gave the feta pasta a proper Florentine twist by removing the tomatoes and adding salmon, spinach, red onion, heavy cream, lemon, and thyme. Salmon's fresh, fishy taste adds a rich depth of flavor that complements the creaminess of the dairy products, while the red onion imparts a peppery tang. And like any proper Florentine-style dish, the spinach brings out a grassy, vegetal aroma, making it a truly well balanced meal.
How to customize this Florentine-inspired feta pasta
You can follow the TikTok foodie's recipe for feta pasta with a Florentine twist for a meal that anyone will love, but you can also jazz it up, customize it, or serve it with complementary side dishes that match your unique taste preferences. After all, cooking is all about exploration!
@kitchenachim
SPINAT LACHS PASTA Alles was du für 2 Personen brauchst: 300 g Nudeln 2 Lachsfilet (ca. 250 g) 100 g Babyblattspinat 150 g Fetakäse 250 ml Sahne 1/2 rote Zwiebel 1/2 Zitrone Olivenöl Thymian, Salz und Pfeffer Den Spinat waschen und in eine Auflaufform geben. Den Fetakäse in die Mitte setzten, die Lachsfilets enthäuten, in 2-3 cm dicke Stücke schneiden und um den Käse herum verteilen. Eine halbe rote Zwiebel in Ringe schneiden, auf dem Fetakäse legen und Olivenöl drüber träufeln. Jetzt die Sahne drüber verteilen, mit Thymian, Salz und Pfeffer würzen. Zum Schluss noch etwas Zitronensaft drüber geben und für 15 Minuten bei 200 Grad Celsius Umluft im vorgeheizten Ofen backen. Währenddessen die Nudeln kochen. Die Lachs Spinat Mischung aus dem Ofen holen und 1 Kelle Nudelwasser hineingeben. Alles mit einander vermengen und die Nudeln unterrühren. Lass es dir schmecken! #nudeln #schnellerezepte #rezepte #rezeptideen #recipe #pastarecipe #kochen #einfacherezepte #fetapasta #schnellerezepte #food #nudelrezepte #creativefood #foodtrend #onepotpasta #pasta #lecker #instafood
As much as we love salmon, sometimes it's nice to switch up our seafood options. Swap salmon for shrimp, scallops, lobster, or a simple white fish. If you're a vegetarian, opt for a mix of sautéed mushrooms like cremini, shiitake, and oyster — their earthy flavors would harmonize well with the creaminess of the dish and the verdant flavor of cooked spinach. And if you're watching your carb intake, bump up the vegetable content by swapping classic pasta noodles for zucchini noodles or spaghetti squash.
For a side dish, a light mixed green salad with arugula, baby spinach, and radicchio with a lemon vinaigrette can provide a refreshing contrast to the richness of the pasta. Of course, what's a good pasta dish without bread?! Bake garlic knots or crunchy crostini to dip into this luxurious, comforting meal. Bonus points for transforming that crostini into a bruschetta appetizer! Finally, pair this Florentine-inspired pasta with a classic Chianti wine for a full-bodied meal that will take you to Italy with each and every bite.