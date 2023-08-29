Give TikTok's Viral Feta Pasta A Florentine Twist With Salmon And Spinach

Social media has the power to take a simple moment in time and turn it into a viral sensation. From must-have eyeliners to pranks on parents, TikTok seems to be the epicenter of viral trends. But it's not just beauty hacks and family antics that inspire the social media platform — it's also food. In 2021, a simple dinner recipe went viral on TikTok, and it felt like every time you got online, someone was trying their hand at it. And yes, we're talking about the iconic baked feta pasta.

The original feta pasta trend combines cherry tomatoes and a block of feta in a baking dish, topped with a drizzle of olive oil, salt, and pepper. Simply bake the dish for 30 to 40 minutes, smash the blistered tomatoes and melty feta cheese into a creamy sauce, and add in cooked pasta — et voilà! The easiest pasta dish you can make.

Although it's been a while since feta pasta went viral, many foodies are still making this classic dish and adding their own signature flair. One TikTok chef gave the feta pasta a proper Florentine twist by removing the tomatoes and adding salmon, spinach, red onion, heavy cream, lemon, and thyme. Salmon's fresh, fishy taste adds a rich depth of flavor that complements the creaminess of the dairy products, while the red onion imparts a peppery tang. And like any proper Florentine-style dish, the spinach brings out a grassy, vegetal aroma, making it a truly well balanced meal.