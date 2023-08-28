Will Bad Vegan's Sarma Melngailis' NYC Restaurant Ever Open Again?

At one point in the restaurant's history, Pure Food and Wine was regarded as one of the best vegan spots in New York City. It stayed that way until Melngailis met her now ex-husband Anthony Strangis, who convinced her to engage in malicious business practices in exchange for her dog's immortality. In time, she was accused of stealing $1.6 million of the restaurant's money, of which her husband apparently gambled away $1.2 million. As a result, Pure Food and Wine's employees and investors went unpaid. To ensure Melngailis would continue transferring money to Strangis, he allegedly subjected her to domestic abuse and promised to pay off her debts, among other things.

After the truth came to light, the couple disappeared to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, where they were eventually caught after ordering a Domino's pizza for delivery. In the end, Melngailis served four months in a New York prison after pleading guilty to defrauding an investor out of $200,000. Subsequently, former Pure Food and Wine employees sued her for $1 million. As for Strangis, he served one year at Rikers Island and was ordered to pay out $840,000 to investors. More of their story is fleshed out in the "Bad Vegan" Netflix documentary.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.