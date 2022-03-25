How Sarma's Ex-Employees Really Feel About Bad Vegan

Netflix struck television gold with their new docuseries "Bad Vegan: Fame Fraud. Fugitives." According to The Guardian, the series follows Sarma Melngailis, a restaurateur who led the raw food movement of the early 2000s. Melngailis eventually fell in with a man named Anthony Strangis who convinced her that he had the power "to make her and her beloved pit bull, Leon, immortal" in exchange for money and emotional degradation. Through the couple's relationship, Melngailis ended up defrauding employees and investors. She ultimately ended up closing her restaurant after failing to pay her employees, per Uproxx.

You could imagine that these employees were less than pleased about the situation. People reports that Melngailis' employees felt utterly betrayed. "There were over 100 employees there and before they lost their jobs, they didn't get paid," Melngailis' former operations manager said. "And I didn't think that Sarma really showed any empathy for that."

"One thing that was a surprise for me was finding out that Michael Cordelano, who Sarma introduced me to as an investor, was actually Anthony," Nikkie Bennett, former executive chef of Melngailis' restaurant said. Other employees noted that Melngailis kept them in the dark about operations until it was too late, and by then, the business faced economic collapse. While the employees felt betrayed by Melngailis, the whole picture looks a lot more nuanced, especially after the restaurant closed down and the docuseries aired on Netflix.