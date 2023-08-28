TikTok Star Jordan Howlett's Stunning Take On The New York Versus Chicago Pizza Debate - Exclusive

Popular TikToker Jordan Howlett created a firestorm on social media when he told his 10 million followers that there was no way that Chicago-style pizza could be better than New York's version — without ever having tried it. He said that he just couldn't imagine the tomato pie tasting as good since it has the sauce on top instead of in between the dough and cheese. (For the uninformed, typically, Chicago pizza is made with deep dish crust and served more like a casserole with several layers, and the New York style has a thin crust and is served with a single layer of cheese with other toppings.)

However, it seems he's had a change of heart. Howlett explained to us in an exclusive interview that his initial opinion came from spending over two years working at an eatery that served the Big Apple's version, and he couldn't envision anything tastier. "All I ate was New York-style pizza for so long, and I loved it," he shared. "I still love it, but I never tried Chicago-style pizza ever. When I made that statement prior, it was because in my head, I'm thinking, 'This New York-style pizza is so good that there's no fathomable way any other pizza has got to taste better, right?'"