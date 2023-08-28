TikTok Star Jordan Howlett's Stunning Take On The New York Versus Chicago Pizza Debate - Exclusive
Popular TikToker Jordan Howlett created a firestorm on social media when he told his 10 million followers that there was no way that Chicago-style pizza could be better than New York's version — without ever having tried it. He said that he just couldn't imagine the tomato pie tasting as good since it has the sauce on top instead of in between the dough and cheese. (For the uninformed, typically, Chicago pizza is made with deep dish crust and served more like a casserole with several layers, and the New York style has a thin crust and is served with a single layer of cheese with other toppings.)
However, it seems he's had a change of heart. Howlett explained to us in an exclusive interview that his initial opinion came from spending over two years working at an eatery that served the Big Apple's version, and he couldn't envision anything tastier. "All I ate was New York-style pizza for so long, and I loved it," he shared. "I still love it, but I never tried Chicago-style pizza ever. When I made that statement prior, it was because in my head, I'm thinking, 'This New York-style pizza is so good that there's no fathomable way any other pizza has got to taste better, right?'"
He went to Chi-Town to try their version in person
After all the controversy Jordan Howlett's statements stirred up online, the social media star decided to try the real thing for himself in Chicago. "I had to give it a try, and I can't lie to you here," he told us. "They're both different in a certain way. It's hard for me to say one is better than the other. However, in the heat of the moment when I was eating the pizza, from the marinara sauce to the cheese to the actual dough itself, it was an experience."
In fact, he revealed that right after trying the Windy City's version, he said it was the best pizza he had ever had in his life — it was that good. But now that the former Division 1 college athlete has had some time to think about it some more, he believes both styles are delicious in their own ways. "I can at least say Chicago pizza is a top-tier pizza, hands down," Howlett admitted. "I was so wrong for saying that any pizza was better because that was a top-tier pizza."