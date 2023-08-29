The Slept-On Garlic That's The Secret Ingredient For More Flavorful Chili

With fall just around the corner, what sounds more perfect than curling up with a piping-hot bowl of chili? Depending on what region you live in, chili variations could look very different. While Texas chili has a firm no-bean policy, Springfield chilli out of Illinois is chock full of pinto beans. No matter what chili style you prefer, there's one thing this dish needs to have — and that's a ton of flavor. According to the good people on Reddit, black garlic is one secret ingredient that can boost any style of this hearty comfort food.

Black garlic, which is nothing like white garlic, reportedly enhances the flavor of chili by adding umami. Umami, known as the fifth taste, lends a more deeply savory profile to our food. Think about the flavor of ingredients like soy sauce or kimchi. One Reddit user describes black garlic as "having a sweet, almost molasses-like flavor."

Chili is primed to take on more umami flavor since it's already loaded with saltiness from ground beef, which makes it a great place to start if you've never worked with black garlic. However, once you get used to its flavor, you can find numerous other uses for this underrated ingredient.