Tomatoes Are The Underestimated Fruit You Should Put In Ice Cream

Across the world, ice cream is a dessert staple. From classic vanilla to Oreo fudge sundae, ice cream can curb even the most serious sweet tooth. However, ice cream flavors aren't limited to sugary palates — many varieties are made with salty, savory, and peppery flavors like salted caramel and pretzel, black pepper, and even olive oil. But there's one summery flavor that requires a juicy red fruit, and it's not strawberry or cherry: it's tomato.

While tomatoes are most often associated with burger toppings and Caprese salads, they actually make for a surprisingly refreshing and tangy batch of ice cream. Although it might sound unusual, many cultures across history have enjoyed this funky flavor. Tomato ice cream was popular in the Soviet Union in the 70s and is still popular across Korea and in Italy where it's called gelato al pomodoro.

The ice cream base provides a creamy landscape that complements the bright flavors of tomatoes — sweetness balanced by the tomato's tangy, slightly acidic undertones. There are many ways to make tomato ice cream, but at its simplest, you can blend your custard base with puréed tomatoes or tomato paste in an ice cream machine to create a frozen dessert that tastes like a summer garden. Because tomatoes walk the line between sweet and savory, tomato ice cream pairs well with herbs and other flavors.