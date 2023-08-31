The Recipe Ree Drummond Hated (But Still Filmed For Food Network)

"The Pioneer Woman" cooking show on Food Network, hosted by recipe blogger and rancher Ree Drummond, has been on the air since 2011. Drummond usually makes several recipes per episode and, when combined with the recipes on her blog and all of the recipes included in her many cookbooks, it's safe to say that The Pioneer Woman has shared hundreds of recipes with her audience over the years. It makes sense, then, that not all of them could be hits. After all, how many people can say they've created hundreds of unique meals without at least one not turning out as expected?

For Drummond, there's one recipe that sticks out. In answer to a reader question in "The Pioneer Woman Magazine," Drummond shared a recipe she wishes she had never made on her show: a fried chicken pizza made with frozen bread dough and frozen chicken tenders. "The vision I had was of big, beautiful pieces of homemade fried chicken and thick-cut pickles with a drizzle of honey" as a pizza topping, explained Drummond (via Showbiz Cheatsheet). She added, "I wound up using frozen chicken strips—and they had not won any chicken-strip beauty pageants. Then, we threw coleslaw into the mix and it was just a sea of confusion."

She talked about it again in her memoir "Frontier Follies," stating, "It was absolutely awful" (via Showbiz Cheatsheet). But what do her fans think about the recipe?