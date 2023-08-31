The Recipe Ree Drummond Hated (But Still Filmed For Food Network)
"The Pioneer Woman" cooking show on Food Network, hosted by recipe blogger and rancher Ree Drummond, has been on the air since 2011. Drummond usually makes several recipes per episode and, when combined with the recipes on her blog and all of the recipes included in her many cookbooks, it's safe to say that The Pioneer Woman has shared hundreds of recipes with her audience over the years. It makes sense, then, that not all of them could be hits. After all, how many people can say they've created hundreds of unique meals without at least one not turning out as expected?
For Drummond, there's one recipe that sticks out. In answer to a reader question in "The Pioneer Woman Magazine," Drummond shared a recipe she wishes she had never made on her show: a fried chicken pizza made with frozen bread dough and frozen chicken tenders. "The vision I had was of big, beautiful pieces of homemade fried chicken and thick-cut pickles with a drizzle of honey" as a pizza topping, explained Drummond (via Showbiz Cheatsheet). She added, "I wound up using frozen chicken strips—and they had not won any chicken-strip beauty pageants. Then, we threw coleslaw into the mix and it was just a sea of confusion."
She talked about it again in her memoir "Frontier Follies," stating, "It was absolutely awful" (via Showbiz Cheatsheet). But what do her fans think about the recipe?
Chicken strip pizza, yay or nay?
Ree Drummond's Fried Chicken Pizza was featured in Season 19, Episode 12 of "The Pioneer Woman," and the recipe is on the Food Network's website. Reviewers on the recipe actually had some favorable things to say about Drummond's least favorite recipe. "The mix of flavors in this pizza are so yummy," shared one person. "Will definitely be making this again!" Another person shared that though they swapped homemade dough for storebought, and chopped up the chicken tenders, it was a "fun new take on pizza night."
Facebook commenters on a video clip of the episode, which shows how Drummond makes the pizza, weren't as kind. "Recipe submitted by local 19 year old stoner," joked one, while another said, "I feel like she's running out of ideas." Another tried to offer some constructive feedback, saying she should have "cut up the chicken in chunks" instead of lumping them on top of the pizza. It might not be her best work, but clearly having one dud recipe out of hundreds hasn't been a problem for Drummond, whose Pioneer Woman brand is still flourishing. Fans who do want Drummond's take on pizza can try The Pioneer Woman's homemade pizza dough, and reach for something other than the chicken strip, pickle, and cole slaw topping.