How Donut Peaches Differ From Their Plump Counterparts

There's something about a perfectly ripe peach that seems to sum up the essence of summer: its fragrant succulence and fuzzy juiciness evoke the warmth of a casually carefree existence. These days, that peach satisfaction comes in more varieties than ever, and if you've been paying attention, you'll have caught a glimpse of the "donut" variety as well: flat disks of stone fruit, they're like the snacking variety of the more familiar peach face that you already know and love to eat.

While the donut peach may seem like an oddity for those accustomed to its spherical counterparts, these peaches weren't planted by aliens — and they're not even hybrids. They're a kind of peach native to China called pan tao that was first introduced to the U.S. shortly after the Civil War. It only started picking up steam in the '60s and '70s when Rutgers professor Dr. Fred Hough and his colleague Jerry Frecon developed hardier varieties that bore bigger fruit. In the '80s, they further developed what they called the "Saturn" peach, which they sold to Stark Bros' Nurseries and Orchards in Missouri. Starks, in turn, cultivated and developed the fruit further under the Saturn name.

The "donut" name allegedly hearkens back to the reaction of folks at one of the first places to start selling the fruit: Frieda's Specialty Produce in Washington State. When a salesperson first showed them the flat fruit, someone at the company marveled at how much they looked like doughnuts. Frieda's trademarked the name in 1986 and became known for the official donut peach.