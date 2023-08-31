Tomatoes Deserve A Place In Your Morning Smoothies

Tomatoes can be used as a base for a number of products, from sauces, soups, and condiments to nutritious beverages and even cocktails. If they can work for other chilled drinks, such as tomato juice and a Bloody Mary, perhaps tomatoes also deserve a place in your morning breakfast smoothies. And at least in the botanical sense, they are technically a fruit, so you would still be drinking a fruit smoothie.

A tomato smoothie is basically a frozen twist on a V8, with most online recipes calling for some combination of tomatoes, tomato juice, celery, carrots, and various seasonings and condiments; but there are a number of different versions from which to choose. Some even toss more fruit into the mix like the tomato-strawberry smoothie concoction. A regular tomato smoothie brings a tangy, savory flavor while the latter option allows you to incorporate elements of sweetness into the mix. And there are more benefits to tomato smoothies than just the taste.