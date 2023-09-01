32 Best Cupcake Recipes You Need To Try

Cupcakes challenge bakers to get artistic with flavors and decorations, and here you'll encounter recipes that get your creative juices flowing. You'll love whipping up these sweet treats for holidays — there are cupcakes for Halloween, Christmas, and Easter. Others, like the rainbow or peanut butter and jelly cupcakes, will be all the rage at your child's next birthday party. Of course, there are cupcakes to enjoy solely amongst adults, as well — the famous berry margarita cupcake, for example, or the red wine.

Before you get started or even pick a recipe, though, take a moment to savor the anticipation of what you're about to create. Picture the bowl and spoon you'll use to get the batter ready. Think about the soothing rhythm of a spinning mixer. Then, the aroma wafts from the oven and fills your home. Take a deep breath and enjoy it because it only lasts a few minutes. When the timer has dinged and the little cakes have cooled, squeeze the decorating sleeve, pushing frosting out of the nozzle and onto the tops in little curly cues. Finally, set the plate out on the table and share the cupcakes with your family and friends.