Why You Should Be Marinating Your Steak In Tomato Paste

Although steak purists will scoff at anything other than butter and a little salt and pepper going on their prime cut, marinades can enrich the flavors of steak, especially if it's a poor slice of beef. While no one is suggesting you cook your sirloin in ketchup, you might want to consider incorporating tomato paste or tomato sauce as a marinade next time you start up the grill.

This is especially true if you're trying to switch things up. While tomato paste may not be the most apparent choice for a marinade, it does pair nicely with almost any cut of steak. The tomato paste or sauce lends a sweet but tangy taste that should subtly flavor the outside of your meat. If you're on the fence about it, consider that many cultures, including Italians, have combined both beef and tomato sauces to great results. One just has to look at the Italian beef ragu or the Mexican dish steak fajitas served with a pico de gallo sauce.

A quick search online will lend many recipes that feature steak served in a tomato-based sauce. However, for this particular hack, we're going to show you how to use tomato paste as just a marinade.