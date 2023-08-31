Mashed Potatoes Are The Unusual Pizza Topping You Need To Try
Mashed potatoes, a quintessential comfort food synonymous with Thanksgiving, might seem like an unusual pizza topping choice. Perhaps surprisingly, the side dish's starchy goodness has garnered a dedicated following among many 'za enthusiasts. As it turns out, some believe the combination of creamy mashed potatoes with zesty sauce, melty cheese, and crispy crust yields a delightful contrast that satisfies adventurous palates.
The allure of mashed potatoes on pizza lies in the harmony of textures and flavors. For one, mashed potatoes' soft, velvety consistency complements the crispy, chewy nature of pizza crust. This dynamic interplay engages the senses, offering a unique eating experience that traditional pizza toppings might not achieve. Furthermore, the buttery richness of mashed potatoes adds a pleasant umami undertone to the pie's overall profile.
Much to the delight of pizza buffs who crave unorthodox slices, several pizzerias have embraced this unexpected pairing, surprising their customers with mashed potato-topped pizzas that have become cult favorites, usually to kick off the holiday season. For example, in Cornish, Maine, Fairgrounds Pizza & Pub offers a savory mashed potato pizza featuring chopped chives. In Providence, Rhode Island, Fellini Pizzeria serves a special pizza the day before Thanksgiving with mozzarella cheese, mashed potato, turkey, stuffing, gravy, and jellied cranberry sauce. If you ever find yourself in Blakely, Pennsylvania, Vidaro's Pizza & Bites also whips up a double-crusted Thanksgiving Feast pizza with mashed potatoes, turkey, stuffing, and cranberry.
Mashed potato pizza deliciously defies convention
While several consumers find zero qualms in celebrating the marriage of mashed potatoes and pizza, the pairing is not without its polarizing aspects. Traditionalists may raise eyebrows at the merging of two beloved noshes, arguing that the essence of pizza lies in its ingredients of tomato sauce, cheese, and meat and veggies. The unexpectedness of mashed potatoes as a garnish can evoke skepticism, as people are often hesitant to diverge too far from familiarity.
Opinions on mashed potatoes as a pizza topping also reflect the broader debate of innovation versus convention. Some folks relish the opportunity to explore novel recipes and embrace the evolution of gastronomy. Others, however, hold fast to the authenticity of classic dishes and question whether such inventive creations dilute the essence of those foods. To each their own!
Mashed potatoes as a pizza topping brings an enticing blend of textures and flavors to the dining table. Several restaurants have embraced this funky fusion, offering variations that cater to daring taste buds. Juxtaposing comfort food with a pizza staple can be divisive; it challenges established culinary norms and preferences. Ultimately, the enjoyment of mashed potatoes on pizza rests on individual palates and openness to innovation, showcasing the diverse, ever-evolving culinary world.