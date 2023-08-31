Mashed Potatoes Are The Unusual Pizza Topping You Need To Try

Mashed potatoes, a quintessential comfort food synonymous with Thanksgiving, might seem like an unusual pizza topping choice. Perhaps surprisingly, the side dish's starchy goodness has garnered a dedicated following among many 'za enthusiasts. As it turns out, some believe the combination of creamy mashed potatoes with zesty sauce, melty cheese, and crispy crust yields a delightful contrast that satisfies adventurous palates.

The allure of mashed potatoes on pizza lies in the harmony of textures and flavors. For one, mashed potatoes' soft, velvety consistency complements the crispy, chewy nature of pizza crust. This dynamic interplay engages the senses, offering a unique eating experience that traditional pizza toppings might not achieve. Furthermore, the buttery richness of mashed potatoes adds a pleasant umami undertone to the pie's overall profile.

Much to the delight of pizza buffs who crave unorthodox slices, several pizzerias have embraced this unexpected pairing, surprising their customers with mashed potato-topped pizzas that have become cult favorites, usually to kick off the holiday season. For example, in Cornish, Maine, Fairgrounds Pizza & Pub offers a savory mashed potato pizza featuring chopped chives. In Providence, Rhode Island, Fellini Pizzeria serves a special pizza the day before Thanksgiving with mozzarella cheese, mashed potato, turkey, stuffing, gravy, and jellied cranberry sauce. If you ever find yourself in Blakely, Pennsylvania, Vidaro's Pizza & Bites also whips up a double-crusted Thanksgiving Feast pizza with mashed potatoes, turkey, stuffing, and cranberry.