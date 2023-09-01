Why Sushi Is Ree Drummond's Go-To Restaurant Order

Many of us have a go-to restaurant order, whether it's a favorite dish or simply something we consider a safe option. For Ree Drummond, aka the Pioneer Woman, a go-to restaurant order entails sushi.

In an interview with Delish, Drummond explained that sushi is "the farthest thing from what [she makes] at home." She said that, as much as she enjoys steak, she can cook a perfectly delicious steak at home anytime she likes. On the other hand, homemade sushi doesn't always taste as good as it does at a restaurant, so it's more of a treat.

She highlighted a few of her favorites in a blog post back in 2009, including a spicy tuna roll, an eel roll, and In the Raw's Dunwell Roll. The latter includes tempura shrimp, jalapeño, cream cheese, and a spicy sauce made from Japanese mayo and chili paste. Of course, even though Drummond seems to prefer restaurant sushi, she still makes a version of sushi at home.