The Ingredient Top Chef Winner Kristen Kish Always Buys At Costco

"Top Chef" winner Kristen Kish certainly knows her way around the kitchen, with a particular focus on French cuisine that made her a cut above the competition. Despite her successes in the culinary field, Kish tries to stay down to earth in a lot of aspects. While you may expect chefs to buy all their ingredients at specialty shops, Kish actually buys all of her salts in bulk at Costco.

Kish is a fan of all types of food enhancers, explaining in an interview with EatingWell, "Various kinds because every dish requires something different. I go to Costco and buy the giant bulk pink salt, kosher salt, Maldon salt, and you just always have it on hand." Given the amount of meals that she cooks, buying salt in bulk is a great way for Kish to save money as well. In addition, she's not particular about the brand either: "I'm not spending a [gazillion] dollars on precious salt. It's just the Costco brand, Kirkland."

While salt obviously factors into many recipes to help season food, there are three salts in particular that Kish always buys in bulk. In an interview with E! News, Kish said she always buys Maldon, kosher salt, and Himalayan pink salt in particular.