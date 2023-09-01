Turn Your Leftover Halloween Candy Into A Delicious Dessert Pizza

Just as savory pies utilize different types of crusts, some Halloween dessert pizzas switch it up and go the brownie route for the base instead, loading it up with Kit Kats, M&M's, Reese's, and more. There are also those that use a sugar cookie crust that's coated with a layer of chocolate or vanilla icing, which is then sprinkled with various candy bar pieces. Stuffed-crust dessert pizza filled with Halloween candy in lieu of cheese — why not?

Then, of course, there are the more controversial Halloween dessert pizza varieties like candy corn pizza. A photo of the pizza in question sparked spirited debates on Twitter and beyond surrounding whether a thing such as candy corn pizza should even exist, with people either generally loving or hating the concept. Then again, very similar discussions frequently arise around candy corn in its non-pizza form.

And dessert pizza isn't the only creative culinary approach to using your leftover Halloween candy. You can make popcorn balls with that very same candy corn mixed together with gummy worms or other fruity candies. The next time that giant bowl of leftover Halloween candy is staring you in the face, just remember that you have the option to think outside the traditional pizza box.