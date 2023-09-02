Take Leftover Pumpkin Purée And Make Autumnal 'Ice' Cubes

As spooky season approaches, the hunt for new ways to enjoy pumpkin-flavored products and beverages is in full swing. While we used to rely on coffee giants like Starbucks to supply us with our daily fix, resourceful Pumpkin Spice Latte lovers have been hard at work, coming up with ways to achieve the perfect fall-flavored drink without having to leave the comfort of home. Of these creative solutions, few are as simple and satisfying as pumpkin ice cubes.

Crafting pumpkin ice cubes at home is an astonishingly uncomplicated endeavor. In their most basic form, pumpkin ice cubes can be made by simply popping open a can of pumpkin purée, pressing it into an ice cube tray, and smoothing it over with a spatula before leaving it to set in the freezer. With nothing more than pumpkin in them, these "simply pumpkin" ice cubes are best used as an addition to smoothies or as a sweet and healthy treat for your canine companion. However, if it's the sweet and spicy notes of pumpkin spice that you're after, you're going to need a few more ingredients.