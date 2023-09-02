How Caesar Salad Can Signal That A Steakhouse Is Sublime

The best steakhouses are almost never cheap. Unfortunately, America's downtowns are full of pricey steakhouses that look the part, but provide a porterhouse that's ultimately ... forgettable. When a ribeye at budget-friendly steakhouse chain Outback costs around $30, depending on your location, you'll be lucky to get change for $100 when paying for a dinner for two at a fancier or more independent steakhouse. Expect to spend two or three times that if you want to eat extravagantly. That's a lot for a meal when you're not certain that it'll be a top-tier experience. However, there is a way you can give yourself a bit of peace of mind, and potentially compare and contrast a few different steakhouses, all while sticking to a light, healthy weekday diet — order the Caesar salad.

A Caesar salad is a steakhouse classic that'll set you back a lot less than the beef itself — at Morton's the Caesar costs $13, $41 less than the cheapest steak on the menu. Moreover, a bad Caesar salad is the canary in the mediocre steakhouse coalmine. Great steak cooking is all about quality ingredients, prepared simply, and served at their peak of freshness and flavor. A kitchen that runs according to these principles will comfortably churn out a classic Caesar — crunchy, creamy, and cheesy, cut through with that lemon and anchovy bite. On the other hand, a subpar steakhouse is going to serve you something limp and insipid. Unfortunate — but better than wasting hundreds on bad beef.