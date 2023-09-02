Jamie Oliver's Banoffee Cheesecake Is A 5-Ingredient Masterpiece

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver is world renowned for his laidback, casual approach to cuisine, which helps home cooks everywhere get into the kitchen and cook in a low-stress, low-commitment environment. Despite some anger-inspiring controversies regarding his outspoken stances on such topics as unhealthy school lunches and his unnecessary addition of chorizo to paella, Oliver often knocks basic, simple recipes out of the park, as seen in a recent TikTok video shared by his official account.

In the TikTok post, Jamie Oliver can be seen crafting an eye-catching no-bake cheesecake, which incorporates only five ingredients, with a minimal amount of hassle. This easy cheesecake utilizes the same ingredients and flavor profile as the hit British dessert dish banoffee pie, which is made with bananas, chocolate, and a thick caramel sauce. For home cooks who may be inexperienced with desserts, this dish is an excellent oven-free option for a Labor Day cookout.