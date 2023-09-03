Your Halloween Punch Is Nothing Without Sherbet

Since fall is right around the corner, it's time to start thinking about Halloween. Of course, if you are heading to or hosting a Halloween party, costumes and decor may be at the top of your mind. However, a party isn't complete without food or drinks. You could make individual cocktails or mocktails for everyone, but the host should be able to enjoy the party, too. One of the quintessential party beverages is a festive punch everyone can enjoy. If your first thought goes to the fruit punch of your childhood, think again. Party punch is not only delicious but extremely simple to make.

One ingredient your punch shouldn't be without is sherbet. Sherbet is a frozen dessert similar in texture to ice cream. The base starts with fruit juice or purée and milk or cream. From there, the mix gets churned in an ice cream machine until thick and smooth. Even though sherbet has a creamy texture, it has a much lower butterfat content than ice cream and gelato.

When sherbet combines with fizzy soda, it creates a delicious, non-alcoholic punch. To take this crowd-pleasing drink to the next level, add dry ice. The dry ice creates a steaming, bubbling visual effect that screams Halloween. Our Halloween punch with dry ice recipe turns three simple ingredients into a sweet beverage cauldron your guests will love to drink from. Plus, you won't have to refill everyone's drinks all night.