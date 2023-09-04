Breakfast Poutine With Red Eye Gravy Recipe

If you're acquainted with poutine, the idea of serving it for breakfast may seem like a wild dream. If you're unfamiliar with it, the dish consists of fries with gravy and cheese curds — seemingly better suited for a late night out rather than your morning meal. Nevertheless, when you taste this breakfast poutine with red eye gravy, you're going to wonder why you didn't come up with the concept sooner.

Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins says it right: "Poutine will cure all that ails ya," calling it "the epitome of happy-go-lucky food." So certain is she of its magical powers that she comments, "Having a bad day? Poutine'll perk up that mood." While the classic Canadian concoction is a decadent delight, she points out that breakfast is the time of day when we could all use a little more pep — so why not take a winning combination and load it up with bacon, eggs, and a coffee-laced gravy?