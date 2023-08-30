White Castle French Toast Sliders Review: The McGriddle Has Some Big Competition

If you're hungry to try a French Toast Slider here's what flavors you'll be in for. The selling point of these breakfast sandwiches are their two tiny french toast slices which are boasted by White Castle to be beautifully cinnamon swirled. As for what's sandwiched in between the slices, customers will find the chain's new French Toast Sliders come with egg and cheese (the default is American but you can also opt for Jalapeno or cheddar, ya know if you like to go against the status quo) and is topped off with either bacon or sausage.

We are happy to report that all of the alleged ingredients in both French Toast sliders are present. First of all, the french toast is actually cinnamon swirled. In fact, there's so much cinnamon on the buns you can smell it. In both flavors, the egg, which is shaped in that uniquely square-round fast food way, is there, egging it up and the cheese, though minimal (we think that's for the better, you'll see why in our taste review), is present.

In the sausage version, the sausage is thick, and in the bacon-focused take on the slider, there are three decent-sized pieces of bacon. And while it's not technically required, you can also ask for maple syrup. Our White Castle gave us two mini-Ms. Buttersworth syrups that were more than enough to drench each slider in maple syrup goodness.