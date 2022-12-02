White Castle Just Welcomed Back Its Sloppy Joe Sliders

Popular fast food burger chain White Castle continues to excite its fans and share its fast food innovations with the public. In the past, the chain has featured its iconic sliders, of course, and has also had various desserts on sticks on its menu, including a birthday cake on a stick in honor of its 100th anniversary, a cheesecake on a stick, and a brownie on a stick, per White Castle. The chain also branched out into seafood by introducing crab cake sliders and shrimp Nibblers to its menu in February 2018 (via White Castle).

Now, White Castle is exciting its fans once again by bringing back its Sloppy Joe Sliders and Mac and Cheese Nibblers, according to a press release from White Castle. Fans on Reddit seem to love the idea of fast food sloppy joes, with some questioning why other fast food chains haven't capitalized on the menu item and made their own version. Others reminisced and commented on the sense of nostalgia that sloppy joes bring them, writing, "Man, this makes me want sloppy joes for dinner" and "I miss my mom making sloppy joes." Here's what you need to know about the returning menu items at White Castle.