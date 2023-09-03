The Bartending Trick For When A Customer Wants Their Drinks Stronger

The phrase "the customer is always right" has become less and less true over the years as people feel entitled to extra special treatment. In reality, the customer may think they are always right, but it's the savvy server who knows all the subtle ways to keep a patron happy without actually pulling any extra strings. TikToker and bartender @benjispears shared his favorite ways to make a customer "feel heard" when they send their drink back asking to make it stronger. He advises a coworker to switch the drink to a different glass and add a few extra garnishes, and a spritz of sour on top for good measure. One commenter helped with the brainstorming session, writing, "and a dash of vodka in the straw." This will give the customer a burst of that alcohol taste they are looking for, without wasting an extra shot. The creator responded by saying that the straw trick is reserved for "when I'm feeling nicer."

While this TikTok has been clearly labeled "a skit," it is based on true-to-life instances where bartenders have been criticized for their light pours and watered-down drinks. Some viewers may feel disgruntled by this bartending trick, but it's important to remember that you get what you pay for. Without paying for an extra shot, you're lucky to get a fancy glass and an extra garnish when you send your drink back to a busy bartender, who probably isn't your biggest fan.