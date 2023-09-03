12 Reasons Why Chefs Are Leaving The Kitchen For Good

A majority of chefs are overworked and underpaid, but so are a lot of people. America is built on squeezing every drop out of its labor force and ensuring that the value they provide is greater than the value they receive; that's just "Das Kapital" 101. There's something else that's spurning the current "chefxodus."

For more on that, we turn to Gillian Welch — not a chef, but a songwriter who wrote a pivotal anthem about the labors of love called "Everything is Free Now." In her song, Welch muses, "Someone hit the big score, they figured it out, that we're going to do it anyway, even if it doesn't pay." Welch wasn't singing about cooking, but her lyrics represent an entire genre of working-class people studying their trade out of love. And just like an aspiring musician, many great chefs are in kitchens because they love the craft. Unfortunately, the industry figured it out and, with that realization, understood they could push, prod, and poke chefs like pork shoulders in the name of the bottom line.

The former CEO of Chipotle said the quiet part out loud at a recent conference, asking, "Should we be so surprised [that people are quitting] when mostly what we're trying to do is manipulate them?" There are so many agonizing details in the day-to-day lives of chefs that eventually, many chefs face two paths: burnout or burn victim.