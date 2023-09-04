A Tortilla Is The Perfect Crispy Vehicle For Single-Serve Shakshuka

If you haven't been converted in the ways of shakshuka yet, you've at least seen recipe videos for it pop up on your YouTube feed. And while you probably wouldn't guess the humble origin of shakshuka, it's safe to say that the delicious one-pot dish has risen to superstardom for this generation of home cooks. There's just so much to love about it: It's a peppery tomato sauce, it's vegetarian-friendly, it can be eaten for breakfast, and it's the greatest excuse to bake your own crusty Italian bread so you can mop up every last drop. But what if there was a way to make it single-serve with its very own convenient carb baked in to help you scoop the shakshuka?

Tortillas are the perfect vessel for holding a single-serving shakshuka, and they're a cheap and convenient food you can find at any supermarket. To assemble this dish, you first press a single tortilla into a small cast-iron pan (or any small oven-safe pan) and pour the shakshuka over it in the center. Make a well in the sauce and crack an egg into it, top with cheese if desired, and pop it all into the oven to bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit until the tortilla gets crispy, like a tostada, and the egg is cooked. Transfer the dish to a new plate (to avoid eating out of the hot pan), and enjoy using the tortilla as your shakshuka delivery system.